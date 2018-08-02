JOHN STEENHUISEN: Combating corruption calls for consequences

A government minister recently pegged the cost of state capture at about R1bn. There is, however, little doubt that when the final tally is counted it will be far in excess of that. Just imagine the true cost this has come at for SA? Imagine if these billions had, instead, been pumped into infrastructure, building schools and hospitals, hiring more teachers, nurses and police officers. Bringing water and sanitation to communities and providing bursaries for our young school-leavers, job centres and seed capital for small-, medium-, and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs). it the opportunity it could have created.

It doesn’t have to be like this and it is possible to turn the situation around. If we want to arrest the scourge of corruption, graft and maladministration it will require the will and determination to make some serious changes. South Korea passed a tough anti-graft and corruption law in 2016 in an effort to change the culture of corruption; it has started to yield some good results with government officials, politicians and private companies alike feeling its bite.

The reality though is that we don’t need a new law in SA. We actually have a raft of rather good legislation: the Public Finance Management Act, the Municipal Finance Management Act, the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, all speak directly to the fight against graft. They just suffer from the same fate of most legislation and policy in our country: a malaise of inaction and woeful lack of implementation. This means there are actually very few consequences for those who commit fraud, corruption or maladministration or abuse their position to plunder the public purse.

It would only take a few high-profile politicians, officials or corporates to be charged and jailed and for large civil recoveries to occur before the tide started to turn. A good start would be to bar any government official found guilty of dishonesty from further employment at any level in the public service — the possibility of having your career cut short is a very good incentive not to embezzle. Another would be to introduce a mandatory additional sentence for any police or security official found guilty of involvement in crime. This would send a stern warning to the custodians of the law that they should set the example.

Sadly without harsh consequences like these, it’s going to be nigh impossible to disincentivise the corrupt and stop the cancer of graft from emaciating opportunity and our state coffers even further.

• Steenhuisen is the DA’s Chief Whip.