Disaster awaits if the finance sector fails to give consumers a better deal

According to Reserve Bank figures, since 2009 mortgage debt has sharply declined as a percentage of total debt, from 61% to 48%. From this we can assume that more of the borrowing South Africans are doing is funding depreciating assets or consumption rather than assets that appreciate. While some of this non-mortgage debt is used productively for education and asset accumulation, it is inevitably on average less productive than mortgage debt. And the average masks the fact that it is mostly the poor with unproductive debt while the wealthy access productive debt, compounding inequality.

Non-mortgage debt costs more. According to analysis by Intellidex, it is also more profitable for the banking industry, particularly after the profit shock of the global financial crisis, which resulted in home loan businesses incurring massive losses as property values fell. Banks have been shifting their lending from home loans into higher-margin unsecured lending. In 2008, for every rand the banking industry lent in personal loans it lent R11.80 to home borrowers. By 2018 that had fallen to R4.60 for every rand of personal lending. This is a function of the competitiveness of the market – if one bank can increase its profitability by shifting clients into unsecured loans rather than mortgage loans, the rest have to follow suit or face shrinking market shares and investor interest.

While banks have shifted their lending into unsecured loans, many non-bank lenders have also entered the market. The only thing that has saved consumers from a crippling increase in debt service costs is that interest rates are at their lowest level for almost 40 years. That has meant the total cash flow South Africans expend on servicing their debt has fallen since 2007, when interest rates began to drop.

However, this relief in debt service costs has been partly swamped by the rotation into more expensive debt. In 1998, when prime interest rates hit record levels of 25%, triggering massive financial distress, debt service costs consumed 12.4% of disposable income.

Now prime is below 10% and debt service costs consume 9.4% of disposable income. It would not take much of an interest rate increase to push consumer debt service costs back to those 1998 levels.