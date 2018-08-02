CARTOON: Cyril’s axe

Brent edges higher, steadying after losses from the unexpected rise in US inventories and renewed concern over trade friction between the US and China
We will now all pay the price for a political decision made under political pressure and not out of principle
Part of the resolution is to withdraw and rework the Expropriation Bill currently before Parliament
The real battle will be between Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa and Nelson Chamisa of the Movement for Democratic Change, writes Theto Mahlakoana
Implats is slashing output and almost halving the number of mines it operates in SA
For the first time in 11 months, the subindex tracking expected business conditions in six months’ time dropped to below 50
Shareholder-initiated resolutions knocked back by Sasol and Trencor
At least three people have died in protests — one of them shot by soldiers — after MDC supporters took to the streets claiming electoral fraud
Quinton de Kock produces top-notch drives in a successful chase as Sri Lanka’s fielding lets them down
Motor News travelled to Germany to sample the new Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
Published by Tiso Blackstar
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
