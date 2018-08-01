The idea that business may be wasteful is not new, but it is more relevant than ever

He worried about the rise of "unproductive entrepreneurs" who buy up rivals or use regulations to stifle competition, thriving as parasites on productive parts of the economy. Recently, economists Robert Litan and Ian Hathaway reviewed evidence documenting such a trend, especially over the last 30 years.

Of course, the financial crisis rather crushed the notion that modern markets are models of economic efficiency and value creation. Much of the supposedly sophisticated financial engineering only served to hide risk, or dump it on unsuspecting investors, and often acted to amplify risks overall though it was advertised as doing the opposite. A 2012 review of financial markets funded by the UK government concluded that lots of finance is senseless zero-sum activity that drains investment away from useful enterprise.

But even outside of finance, a lot of today’s business seems to aim less to produce economic value than to grab a bigger share of existing wealth. MIT economist Xavier Gabaix has shown that the wealthiest individuals in recent years really have skewed the playing field in their favour, finding ways — such as access to better information, legal or tax planning services — to capture more of the profits coming from productive work.

Luis Zingales has argued that the behaviour of businesses has changed as corporations have grown so large. Large corporations now see wielding political influence through campaign donations or lobbying as a major part of securing their economic advantage.

Graeber’s unique contribution is to tie these changes to human history, and to explain why, anthropologically, they may not be all that surprising. In an essay five years ago, he made the seemingly bizarre assertion that perhaps as many as 30% of all jobs actually contribute nothing of use to society.

It might seem an obnoxious claim, if not for the fact that a huge number of people willingly attest to the worthlessness of their own jobs. A 2015, UK survey found that 37% of people felt their jobs "did not make a meaningful contribution to the world", and a later poll in the Netherlands found 40% saying the same thing.

Perhaps even more surprising is the nature of these "bullshit" jobs, as Graeber calls them. They aren’t in teaching, cleaning, garbage collecting or fire-fighting, but seem mostly to be in the professional services sector. Since writing his essay, Graeber says he has been contacted by hundreds of people saying they agree — they work in pointless jobs which could be eliminated with absolutely no loss to society — and they’ve come mostly from human resources, public relations, lobbying or telemarketing, or in finance and banking, consulting, management and corporate law.