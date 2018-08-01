Parliament missed a trick in changes to law on police watchdog Ipid

But, while the police minister appreciates the Constitutional Court decision in its totality, Parliament’s portfolio committee on police has narrowly interpreted the decision.

The committee initiated a parliamentary process to amend the sections identified as problematic — sections 6(3) & 6(6) — and inserted a new section relating to the removal of the director.

On July 4 the committee adopted the amendments to the Ipid Act and the matter has now been referred to the National Council of Provinces.

Section 6A of the proposed amendments provides that:

1. The Ipid executive director may be removed from office on the ground of misconduct, incapacity or incompetency on a finding to that effect by a committee of the National Assembly; and on the adoption by the National Assembly of a resolution calling for that person’s removal from office.

2. The National Assembly may adopt such a resolution with a supporting vote of at least two-thirds of its members.

The amendment to the Ipid Act is unclear on the process a National Assembly committee should followed in considering such action. It is unclear whether the executive director can call witnesses, cross-examine witnesses and provision for representation.

Parliament’s role in a disciplinary process against the Ipid executive director remains unclear. The minister has asked Parliament to conduct the investigation, but Parliament’s role is simply to affirm or decline the recommendation of the police Minister, assuming an investigation has been carried out and the facts established.

The amendments to the Ipid Act proposed by the Portfolio Committee provide no guidance to ensure procedural fairness in removing the executive director.

In its submission to the portfolio committee on police during the public hearings on the amendment bill, the African Policing Civilian Oversight Forum reflected on three essential conditions of independence identified in earlier Constitutional Court decisions: security of tenure, institutional independence, and financial independence and security.