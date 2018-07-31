Opinion

CARTOON: Commission decommissioned?

31 July 2018 - 05:06
Tuesday July 31 2018
Tuesday July 31 2018

State capture inquiry delayed by ‘inefficiency and incompetence’

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo refused to accuse anyone of sabotaging the inquiry, but said he would call on Ramaphosa to intervene if needed
National
14 hours ago

State-capture inquiry first sitting on August 20 and may be extended to two years

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says the commission will be led by the evidence and that the extension, if confirmed in October, is a great ...
National
3 days ago

Zondo inquiry under pressure to expand its scope by public protector

The state capture inquiry is also struggling to obtain ‘top secret’ security clearances for staff from the State Security Agency
National
4 days ago

State-capture inquiry delayed due to security clearances and funding

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo also says concomitant costs for the inquiry, of R230m for six months to the now extended 24, are not yet known
National
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Not puttin’ Putin first
Opinion / Bruce's List
2.
EFF’s strategy will destroy the asset value of a ...
Opinion
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The problems at home, and ...
Opinion
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: It’s still night over at the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
GAVIN KEETON: Dire state of Venezuela’s economy ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Zondo commission's state capture inquiry gets 24-month extension
National

State capture and corruption fight goes on, says Ramaphosa
National

State-capture commission invites those with information to come forward
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.