EFF’s strategy will destroy the asset value of a large portion of SA’s land

At an aggregate level Reserve Bank data show that net wealth (the value of residential buildings minus mortgage advances) derived from residential buildings as at December 2017 was about 16% of households’ net wealth. This, however, conceals the true contribution of residential property to households’ balance sheet. This is because pension funds, which is households’ biggest component of financial assets, also invest in property via the equity market. This excludes households themselves investing directly into the equity market and also indirectly via other investment vehicles such as unit trusts.

An aggregation of all this shows that the destruction of all property value would have serious implications for SA’s national asset base and the foundation of the economy.

Hence, we have continued to argue that a wholesale or blanket expropriation of land without compensation policy or approach could be viewed as a destruction of land value, some of which is financed by debt.

The often cited figure is that of agricultural debt, which was estimated at R158bn in 2017, according to data from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries. But, if we consider the aforementioned components of the economy, the effect could be much wider. The exact value of this component remains unclear, but as demonstrated by the numbers above, it is likely to be significant.

In terms of the agricultural debt, the effect would not only be felt by the commercial banks. The government also has "skin in the game" through the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of SA (Land Bank), which accounts for nearly a third of agricultural debt.

The balance is accounted for by commercial banks, agricultural co-operatives, private persons and other institutions.

The Land Bank presents an interesting picture in terms of its exposure in the agricultural land and long-term credit market. At the end of 2017 the long-term loans and loans secured by mortgages owed to the Land Bank was worth R16.2bn (of which R8.5bn was for individual mortgages). The Bank has also provided cash advances to agribusiness and co-operatives equal to R25.5bn. With some other advances and loans, the total assets are equal to R46.56bn, which is then financed via the bank’s liabilities (mainly promissory notes and Land Bank bills).

Many of the cash advances to agribusiness are also on-lend to farmers to acquire farm land, which implies that the farmers’ land exposure of the Land Bank and the agribusiness could easily be at least 50% of the Bank’s total asset base. A land policy scenario described above will therefore also risk the Land Bank’s financial stability and one could foresee that roughly R20bn-R30bn of the state budget will have to be used to save the bank.