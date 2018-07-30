Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The problems at home, and abroad, with land expropriation

There are food security, financial and foreign relations issues to consider

30 July 2018 - 13:35 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Public enterprises director-general Richard Seleke, accused of leaking confidential information to the Gupta family, has resigned.

Expropriation of foreign-owned property without compensation constitutes a violation of SA’s international law and a number of treaties to which the country is a party, legal experts warn.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Land expropriation without compensation will collapse SA’s financial system, besides endangering food security, argue Wandile Sihlobo and Johann Kirsten.

Will Zimbabwe’s first election since the oust of Robert Mugabe be deemed to have been free and fair? asks The Zimbabwean editor Wilf Mbanga.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

If the government wants the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to be a world-class pension fund manager, there are many excellent international examples to follow.

Unlike its whisky namesake, Blue Label Telecoms has proved less than rich and rewarding this year.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Naspers uses its high-voting, unlisted A shares to hide that nearly 80% of the holders of its publicly traded N shares disapprove of the huge remuneration its executives receive.

Very Visual

Graph of the day

VBS is dwarfed by African Bank and Saambou in the history of South African bank collapses — but it, in turn, dwarfs the hundred of millions stolen in armed cash-in-transit heists.

