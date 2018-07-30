EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: The problems at home, and abroad, with land expropriation
There are food security, financial and foreign relations issues to consider
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Public enterprises director-general Richard Seleke, accused of leaking confidential information to the Gupta family, has resigned.
Expropriation of foreign-owned property without compensation constitutes a violation of SA’s international law and a number of treaties to which the country is a party, legal experts warn.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Land expropriation without compensation will collapse SA’s financial system, besides endangering food security, argue Wandile Sihlobo and Johann Kirsten.
Will Zimbabwe’s first election since the oust of Robert Mugabe be deemed to have been free and fair? asks The Zimbabwean editor Wilf Mbanga.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
If the government wants the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to be a world-class pension fund manager, there are many excellent international examples to follow.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Naspers uses its high-voting, unlisted A shares to hide that nearly 80% of the holders of its publicly traded N shares disapprove of the huge remuneration its executives receive.
Very Visual
Graph of the day
VBS is dwarfed by African Bank and Saambou in the history of South African bank collapses — but it, in turn, dwarfs the hundred of millions stolen in armed cash-in-transit heists.
