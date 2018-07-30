Opinion

CARTOON: Puppeteer Grace

30 July 2018 - 05:03
Monday July 30 2018
Monday July 30 2018

The Zimbabwe election coverage this far:

Polls open in Zimbabwe’s watershed election

A Mugabe ally says his residence was vandalised and security withdrawn after he turned against Zanu-PF on the eve of the poll
World
1 hour ago

Robert Mugabe rules out voting for Zanu-PF

‘I must say very clearly, I can’t vote for those who have tormented me,’ says the former president
World
4 hours ago

Zimbabwe’s young and jobless hope the elections will bring real change

More than 40% of Zimbabwe’s registered voters are younger than 35 and unemployment is estimated at more than 90%
World
2 days ago

Shortages and arrears ahead of Zimbabwe elections

As Zimbabwe prepares for its election, details about the state of its economy and the availability of currency paint a grim picture
Features
3 days ago

First prize for Zanu-PF will be taking Harare and Bulawayo from MDC

The governing Zanu-PF is hoping that for the first time in nearly two decades, it will wrest control of the two cities from Nelson Chamisa’s ...
World
2 days ago

Survivors of the Mugabe years pin hopes on a new government to repair Zimbabwe’s economy

‘These watershed elections pose a great opportunity. We have a serious challenge of getting everybody out of this mess,’ one Zimbabwean says
World
5 days ago

MDC’s conundrum: to vote or not to vote

Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa urges supporters to turn out en masse to ‘overwhelm’ the rigging mechanisms of Zanu-PF
World
4 days ago

Zim poll: the bar for success is low, the stakes are high and it’s a close race

A new survey says the opposition MDC-Alliance is rapidlyclosing the gap on the ruling party, casting doubts on a clear-cut victory for the ...
Opinion
6 days ago

Sadc observers commit not to endorsing a sham election in Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, the MDC Alliance is leading protests regarding issues such as the design of the ballot paper and security around them
World
6 days ago
Friday July 27 2018
Friday July 27 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
THETO MAHLAKOANA: A pyrrhic victory for workers ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Lip service paid to SME sector
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CAROL PATON: Tell the people how bad things ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
STUART THEOBALD: Sleight of hand on PIC’s Eskom ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NATASHA MARRIAN: It’s still night over at the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.