CARTOON: Puppeteer Grace

Liston Meintjes from Nvest Securities talks to Business Day TV about Intu Properties, his stock pick of the day
Only one thing is certain: Zimbabwe will never be the same again. Robert Mugabe has gone forever
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate will ask questions about the death of Thandeka Gwala by her boyfriend, the speaker’s driver and bodyguard
The real battle will be between Zanu-PF's Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Allinace leader Nelson Chamisa, writes Theto Mahlakoana
Independent energy analyst Ted Blom spoke to Business Day TV about Eskom and what lies ahead
The labour force survey, trade balance data and PMI will be closely watched this week, writes Claire Bisseker
An average of 15,000 people and 500 trucks cross the border every day, the SA National Roads Agency says
University of the Witwatersrand political economy lecturer Patrick Bond talks to Business Day TV about the Brics summit
Kimi Raikkonen finishes third for Ferrari, mourning the death of former chairman Sergio Marchionne
AI-powered imitation of speech and images allows users to create alternative realities, and put words into people’s mouths, writes Roula Khalaf
