EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Nigerian protectionism or Obama-style free markets — which is right for SA?
The president’s wish for $100bn in foreign direct investment is unlikely to materialise if the country is left in the dark for hours on end
The was some awkwardness at the Brics summit when Russian President Vladimir Putin asked President Cyril Ramaphosa for a progress report on the nuclear deal.
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) victory in the Constitutional Court against labour brokers is not likely to go unchallenged.
Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote argued in favour of protectionist policies while Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel stood up for free markets at an event hosted by Barack Obama.
SA will have to fix its unreliable, expensive electricity and other problems to make President Cyril Ramaphosa’s target of $100bn in foreign direct investment achievable.
"We believe SA is one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Period," Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani says.
South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) CEO Boni Mehlomakulu’s efforts to fight her removal from the organisation’s board faltered in the High Court in Pretoria this week.
Sterling edged lower on Friday and is poised to register its third consecutive weekly loss as concerns about the progress of Brexit negotiations trumped any optimism ahead of a likely interest rate hike next week.
