Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Nigerian protectionism or Obama-style free markets — which is right for SA?

The president’s wish for $100bn in foreign direct investment is unlikely to materialise if the country is left in the dark for hours on end

27 July 2018 - 12:00 Robert Laing
A South African flag on the Donkin Reserve. Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES
A South African flag on the Donkin Reserve. Picture: THE HERALD/MIKE HOLMES

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

The was some awkwardness at the Brics summit when Russian President Vladimir Putin asked President Cyril Ramaphosa for a progress report on the nuclear deal.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) victory in the Constitutional Court against labour brokers is not likely to go unchallenged.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote argued in favour of protectionist policies while Old Mutual chair Trevor Manuel stood up for free markets at an event hosted by Barack Obama.

SA will have to fix its unreliable, expensive electricity and other problems to make President Cyril Ramaphosa’s target of $100bn in foreign direct investment achievable.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

"We believe SA is one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Period," Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani says.

South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) CEO Boni Mehlomakulu’s efforts to fight her removal from the organisation’s board faltered in the High Court in Pretoria this week.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

So what will the next five years hold for the pouting child of South African politics?

Very Visual

Graph of the day

Sterling edged lower on Friday and is poised to register its third consecutive weekly loss as concerns about the progress of Brexit negotiations trumped any optimism ahead of a likely interest rate hike next week.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
NATASHA MARRIAN: It’s still night over at the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Ramaphosa tags own style on Brics ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: It's way too early to celebrate ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Time for Eskom to make tough choices
Opinion / Editorials
5.
Do the maths, Potus — Germany is paying for the ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.