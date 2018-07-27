Opinion

CARTOON: Ramaphosa's secret weapon

27 July 2018 - 05:04 Brandan Reynolds
Friday July 27 2018

EDITORIAL: Cementing SA's place in Brics

Cyril Ramaphosa is perfectly suited to the task of seeing through smoke and mirrors and focusing on the only prize that matters — foreign investment.
WATCH: The issues holding the attention of the Brics leaders

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce and a panel of journalists discuss the week’s big stories in the latest edition of Editing Allowed
Brics leaders agree to more citizen co-operation in areas other than economics

The proposal could see special events in sports and the arts, but improvement in skills development and the digital economy were also emphasised
Trade war will hurt those who start it, Xi Jinping warns

China's leader says the next decade will see a profound reshaping of the global governance system
Eskom and Transnet to get China funding

The power utility secures a R33.2bn loan, with commercial loans guaranteed by the government
Thursday July 26 2018

