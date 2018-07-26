WATCH: The issues holding the attention of the Brics leaders

Business Day editor-at-large Peter Bruce and a panel of journalists discuss Asia, China and the Brics Summit.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and the presidents of Brazil and India are in SA to attend the summit.

Over the past few weeks President Cyril Ramaphosa has been working hard to raise money, and has received pledges of help from the other members of Brics.

The ANC has also been making headlines as it held elective conferences in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng; the votes appear to be in Ramaphosa’s favour.