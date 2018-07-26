High-consumption living is the carbon culprit, not the producers

Measures that stabilise or reduce consumption stimulate behavioural changes, apart from perhaps facilitating the transition towards collaborative consumption, and have high mitigation potential. Climate policy and mitigation initiatives have been concerned, however, with direct emission levels and emission patterns from producing goods and services, rather than the emissions resulting from their consumption. This is not only about household consumption, but also intermediate consumption along the value chain, in which companies buy goods and services.

Internationally, the allocation of responsibility for reducing carbon emissions is based on the production-based accounting method. This measures the emissions generated at the place where the goods and services are produced. In the case of a car as a product, for example, emissions are measured at the point where the car is made, even if it is exported and sold elsewhere. But reports like the one produced by C40 Cities are increasingly highlighting the question of whether production-based accounting should be complemented by other accounting approaches for a more accurate overview. Consumption-based accounting uncovers emissions at the point of consumption, attributing all the emissions that occurred during production and distribution to the consumers of the good or service. In the case of the car, the emissions would be attributed at the location of the sale of the vehicle.

At a global level, consumption and production carbon accounting are two sides of the same coin. Under both systems, total emissions remain the same and go into one global atmosphere, but they are allocated in a different manner.

A World Wildlife Fund SA paper, Chewing Over Consumption-based Carbon Emissions Accounting, suggests that a consumption-based approach provides a different window into causes of emissions and extends the range of mitigation options. The government, companies, households and society may benefit in a variety of ways.

For one thing, consumption-based accounting offers valuable insights into the extent to which carbon leakage may occur between countries, and helps to manage it. Carbon leakage refers to the practice of relocating high-emitting production or manufacturing plants to another country where the costs of producing emissions are lower and importing the finished carbon-intensive products back into the original country.

Related to carbon leakage is carbon outsourcing, which is the relocation of carbon-intensive domestic production typically to a developing country, resulting in a reduction in the outsourcing country’s own emissions and an increase in the developing country’s emissions.