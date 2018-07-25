Multilateralism and strategic goals high on Brics agenda

Represented by countries from Asia, Eurasia, Africa and Latin America, Brics is an ideal model for promoting multilateralism in economic and strategic domains.

The second area is strengthening institutions. This role is concomitant to and necessary for promoting multiculturalism. As a part of its protectionist policies the US has been in conflict with institutions such as the EU and the Group of Seven.

It also walked out of the Trans Pacific Partnership, saying it has been detrimental to US interests.

The Brics should not only protect the interests of its member countries but engage with other such institutions. This approach was started in 2016 when the 8th Brics summit and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi Sectoral Technical and Economic Co-operation Summit were held together in Goa, India. There is scope for more such engagements in future.

The strategic domain is possibly the most challenging and complex area for the Brics to enter and play a meaningful role. The challenge is that all the members of the Brics have specific interests and stakes at the regional level. Working through overlapping interests successfully will be important for members to create a strong Brics structure.

Defining the role of Brics with regard to geopolitical conflicts and security issues, the rivalry between India and China and various interests of Brics members outside the grouping are the principal areas of challenge.

Sharp polarisation in the geopolitical domain complicates the role of Brics. In the Middle East, for example, Russia and the US are engaged in intense strategic competition over Syria, while China has been expanding its outreach to Middle East countries.

Any efforts to achieve stability can only be achieved by engaging the US, along with other concerned entities. It would also require China and Russia not to compete with each other.

Co-operation between India and China in such areas, despite their rivalry in the economic sphere, is imperative for Brics to succeed. Territorial disputes between the two, and China’s outreach through its Belt and Road Initiative, are irritants to India-China relations that have so far not affected economic relations. However, both countries have ambitions at the regional and global level, and for Brics to be effective as an entity compromises will have to be reached regarding geopolitical and economic goals.

The Brics stand on international issues could also be affected by India’s policy that the alliances it forms must not be directed against any particular country.

It has deep engagements with the US as well as China and Russia, and how this vision is accommodated by other members will affect the progress of Brics.

Some analysts have suggested that the challenges facing the Brics as a grouping outweigh its potential. But it is an emerging entity and with time, commitment from its members and clarity on their relationship going forward, it should be able to exert more global influence.

Marjani is an independent researcher and columnist based in Vadodara, India.