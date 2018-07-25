Eskom too busy putting out fires to shine a light on a new way forward

In the early 2000s the telecommunications sector underwent a veritable revolution. For Africa in particular mobile phone penetration connected consumers far and wide at low cost, and bypassed the need for costly fixed-line infrastructure. It marked the end of public phone networks. Change was inevitable and SA’s own Telkom was pushed to adapt or die.

A similar revolution is now taking place in the energy sector, and electric power utilities around the world are being forced to dig deep. Known globally as the utility death spiral, large monopolistic power utilities are struggling to contain rising costs as sales drop and revenue streams erode. Competition from independent power production — green energy, in particular — has propelled the spiral. Utilities worldwide are slowly embracing the inevitability of change.

But Eskom, once a world-class power utility, is so occupied with tackling a financial crisis it is failing to change with the times. At its annual results presentation on Monday Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe emphasised the need to plan for Eskom’s future. "Globally all the utilities are evolving [yet] somehow we remain a bit behind as Eskom," he said, noting that Eskom had not put together a long-term strategy since 2010.

If the state-owned enterprise cannot overcome urgent financial challenges and meet its R72bn funding requirement (and rising) for 2018, it runs the risk of defaulting on loans and triggering the calling in of up to R271bn in government-guaranteed debt. On the revenue side, Eskom is stuck. Electricity tariff hikes cannot exceed inflation by much as that would just depress demand. As it is, sales were down 0.9% for the 2017-2018 financial year.

As such, Eskom has little option but to cut costs, but that area does not look promising either. Wage negotiations for the next three years are ongoing and, after an original offer of 0%, Eskom has presented two proposals of wage increases of 7% to 7.5%, which the unions are yet to accept.

The utility is also gearing up to truck up to 1-million tonnes of coal from its Medupi stockpile to its Mpumalanga coal stations at what is independently estimated to be a budget- breaking cost.

Its two new mega coal-fired power stations, Medupi and Kusile, are running massively over time and over budget, and the head of the management programme in infrastructure reform and regulation at the University of Cape Town’s Graduate School of Business, Anton Eberhard, says Eskom should at least have a business unit to explore new technologies.

"While Eskom has some renewable energy projects it has not really developed expertise in these areas such that it could compete with IPPs [independent power producers]," he says. "IPPs are not going away. Change is inexorable, it is inevitable." New solar and wind projects are now the cheapest new source of grid-connected power, he says.

Eskom, the largest power utility in Africa and one of the biggest in the world, could look to the likes of Enel, the Italian utility turned multinational power developer, Eberhard says.