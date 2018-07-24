Opinion

CARTOON: Eskom's skeletons

24 July 2018 - 05:05 Brandan Reynolds
Tuesday July 24 2018
Eskom in danger of being sunk by debt

The power utility, which is generating less money than it requires to service its debt, needs to tap the market for another R52bn in the new ...
Companies
22 hours ago

Brics loans to Eskom and Transnet in the spotlight ahead of summit

Civil Brics Forum says their poor financial track records should have disqualified them for loans from the New Development Bank
Companies
18 hours ago

Eskom may shock markets — here’s what to look for

The results season kicks off for the Anglo American family with Amplats, and Eskom’s annual report will give an indication of how much trouble ...
Markets
1 day ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Supply issues nudge Eskom closer to coal cliff

No substantial projects are in the pipeline, even though SA remains heavily dependent on coal for power supply, writes Lisa Steyn
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Will a wage hike derail Eskom’s recovery?

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe talks to Business Day TV about the cost implications for the company of wage increases
Companies
5 days ago

Expensive Eskom power will unravel SA's plans for growth

The pricing issues and ultimately the supply of electricity are matters of national importance that require apt action from all stakeholders, write ...
Opinion
7 days ago
Monday July 23 2018
