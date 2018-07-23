CARTOON: Zuma unplugged

Metal is hardly changed after President Donald Trump’s criticism of the Federal Reserve’s rate tightening policy takes its toll on the greenback
Kganyago stresses a need for structural reforms — a favourite theme for Mario Draghi over the years
Only Gauteng and the North West have so far implemented the model
The new provincial leadership in contested Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal is a blow to Zuma loyalists
The mine, bought as part of a $300m deal with AngloGold Ashanti, accounted for the lion’s share of a 14% surge in full-year gold production from SA
The Brics summit dominates a quiet week on the economic front, though second-tier economic data such as tourism stats and producer inflation are due
When the industry says what you are proposing will kill it, you should sit up and listen, the AngloGold Ashanti chair says
Rhetoric between the two countries is heating up — part of what insiders say is a US strategy to foment unrest in Iran
The victory is also the South African athlete’s first Diamond League victory since winning in Rome
Revised white paper will trigger important changes for a vital sector, writes Struan Douglas
