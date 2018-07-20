Innovation must be embraced as driver of economic growth

Take China, which has strengthened its IP laws to make itself a global leader in innovation. The central government understands that future geopolitical and economic success relies on China completing its shift from low-value manufacturing to innovation.

This change of mindset is particularly evident in the health sector. For years Chinese academia and the government looked to India, with its large generic medicine sector, as a model. The cost of medicines dominated policy discussions – much like SA’s new IP policy.

However, in the last couple of years the Chinese government has moved to embrace innovation as the major driver of economic growth. The announcement of a number of reforms to China’s IP system has started to put the country closer to the world-class IP systems of the US and the EU.

A patent linkage system, stronger rules on the protection of clinical trials data and patent term extensions to compensate for delays in the mandatory drug approval system are either under way or recently approved. And the reforms are paying dividends.

Leading Chinese pharmaceutical companies that historically focused on generics are building research and development capabilities and making investments in innovative drugs.

The number of applications of local innovative drugs entering clinical trials in China grew from 21 in 2011 to 88 in 2016, a compound annual growth rate of 33%. Many of these new drugs target Chinese needs, not the global market.

China’s government, unlike SA’s, recognises that a strong IP system and access to medicines are not fundamentally incompatible.

China is enacting reforms to make its medicines market more competitive in a bid to reduce the cost burden on patients and the healthcare system.

China is moving to reduce local sales taxes on medicines, whereas 15% VAT is charged on medicines sold in the private sector in SA.

China is also streamlining the process of registering a new drug in the country, reducing the costs of market entry and speeding up access. Approving a new drug can take the South African drug regulator up to six years.

Many patented drugs are also now on China’s public sector reimbursement lists, allowing prices to be negotiated down by as much as 50%. At the same time, the Chinese government is introducing several reforms to help create a thriving market in low-cost, high-quality generic medicines.

SA is experiencing a crisis of growth and foreign investor confidence. That brings a desperate need for new and sustainable sources of economic growth. Should the country really weaken IP rights, which could deter foreign investors and local companies from investing in SA?

India also shows that a strong generic medicines sector and weak IP is no guarantee of access to medicines. A global survey on access to healthcare published by The Lancet ranks India 145th among 195 countries, largely due to its weak health infrastructure and shortage of doctors.

As SA looks to the future it can learn from its Brics partners. China’s focus on innovation, while simultaneously addressing access to medicines, means it is far more in tune with the 21st century.

Urbach is director of the Free Market Foundation and Stevens director of UK-based innovation research organisation Geneva Network.