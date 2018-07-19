Resolving the land redistribution issue is critical for SA’s future

Land redistribution is a critical and sensitive issue in SA, with wide implications for the social, economic and political performance of the country, demanding the government’s urgent attention.

With an election looming in 2019, the land issue is likely to generate heated political rhetoric for many months. Alarming though this will be for investors, Stanlib sees no signs that the ANC is contemplating a chaotic and indiscriminate land-redistribution process.

The lack of progress in resolving the demand for land ownership has contributed to a growing urgency to find solutions that satisfy the needs of the population while still encouraging international and domestic investment. Not an easy task.

Although much discussion has focused on agricultural land ownership, the policy debate is systematically shifting towards the redistribution of urban land, for two key reasons. The first is that some surveys have shown that few people, especially young people, want to farm. If they do, there is a lot of land and support potentially available. The second is that the rate of urbanisation remains relatively high, leading to increasing pressure on large cities to provide a viable long-term urban development solution.