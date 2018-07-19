Resolving the land redistribution issue is critical for SA’s future
Two key factors are shifting the focus from agricultural land ownership to redistribution of urban land
Land redistribution is a critical and sensitive issue in SA, with wide implications for the social, economic and political performance of the country, demanding the government’s urgent attention.
With an election looming in 2019, the land issue is likely to generate heated political rhetoric for many months. Alarming though this will be for investors, Stanlib sees no signs that the ANC is contemplating a chaotic and indiscriminate land-redistribution process.
The lack of progress in resolving the demand for land ownership has contributed to a growing urgency to find solutions that satisfy the needs of the population while still encouraging international and domestic investment. Not an easy task.
Although much discussion has focused on agricultural land ownership, the policy debate is systematically shifting towards the redistribution of urban land, for two key reasons. The first is that some surveys have shown that few people, especially young people, want to farm. If they do, there is a lot of land and support potentially available. The second is that the rate of urbanisation remains relatively high, leading to increasing pressure on large cities to provide a viable long-term urban development solution.
Facts about land
– The 2m hectares of farmland that was acquired by the government for distribution has not been distributed.
– The government owns 3,000 to 4,000 farms in SA.
– State-owned entities also own significant quantities of arable land.
– There are between 160,000 and 180,000 unresolved land claims from the first two rounds of claims still outstanding. To resolve these financially, it is estimated that it will cost the government anything between R500bn and R700bn.
These pressures are being aggravated by the lack of progress in resolving the thousands of outstanding land claims, partly because the Land Claims Court has ceased to function effectively and because the government lacks the necessary funds.
This does not mean the land claims process should be discarded. There are still legitimate, unresolved claims and SA needs to encourage aspirant farmers.
The existing farming population is ageing and the numbers are shrinking. There is a risk that SA may lose its long-standing self-sufficiency in agricultural production, to the detriment of the economy, unless this trend is reversed.
An equally important priority is to accommodate people who are already urbanised. Access to urban land is linked to job opportunities. Resolving this issue will require a more holistic approach than repeating the land claims process. It generates other challenges, such as extending services and finding ways that people can pay for those services.
If these issues were addressed, the benefits would be significant. Owners of urban land could use it as collateral for loans to improve the land or for education.
Stanlib believes the discussion within the ANC about section 25 of the Constitution, to allow the expropriation of land without compensation, is unlikely to result in a rush to change the Constitution. The Constitution already allows for expropriation at fair compensation, which the courts have decided is a market-related price. The ANC is likely to seek a more precise definition of that price.
What is not being considered is indiscriminate expropriation without compensation or that land ownership should revert to the state.
An important aspect of widening ownership would be through granting title deeds, and that seems to be where the ANC is leaning. Many people have lived in townships such as Soweto for decades but still do not own their houses. There are also many people living in areas such as Diepsloot, which began as informal settlements but have now become permanent, who might qualify for ownership. Of course that has to be managed to mitigate the risk of rapid and unmanageable urbanisation.
Facts about farms
– SA has about 32,000 commercial farmers.
– The average age of a commercial farmer is 62.
– At any time there are 10,000 to 13,000 farms for sale.
– It has become harder to farm successfully because of changing weather patterns and fluctuating commodity prices and currencies.
– The costs of commercial farming are significant, from seeds to pesticides, fertilisers and equipment.
– Many farmers fail.
Another area of opportunity would be to redistribute vacant or unoccupied land, such as inner-city buildings where the owners cannot be found or where there are significant rates arrears.
Municipalities may own vacant land, which could be used for residential purposes. Farm workers living on farms, in areas set aside for housing rather than production, could also be given title with certain conditions such as restricting them to selling only to other farm workers.
These forms of redistribution could be accompanied by specialised financing available only to young black people, with delayed repayment terms and favourable interest rates.
A land summit, which the ANC has raised, would be a useful forum to generate reliable data on land ownership and availability and share ideas on how to tackle the issue, looking at the experience of other countries. It could also look at voluntary land transfers, for example, where some big businesses could put unused landholdings into a pool for redistribution, perhaps to earn credits for black economic empowerment.
Ultimately, the essential requirement for making a difference to people’s lives is rapid economic growth, which generates jobs. It is difficult to solve the land redistribution issue in a stagnant economy.
