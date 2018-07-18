WhatsApp is the conduit, not the cause, of shocking violence in India

Unsurprisingly, responses have been stern. The country’s supreme court has demanded that parliament consider an anti-lynching law. The ministry of IT has warned WhatsApp that it “cannot evade accountability and responsibility”. WhatsApp itself has taken out full-page ads warning against fake news and has changed its interface to indicate when content is original and when it has simply been forwarded from elsewhere. The Indian state would no doubt be happier if WhatsApp just shut down.

Lynch mobs

Yet, I am quite uncomfortable with this scapegoating of what is, in the end, a pretty innocuous little platform. Technology is what we make of it. If we in India choose to use convenient messaging to form lynch mobs, that tells us more about India than it does about WhatsApp.

It’s particularly odd that the government is demanding “accountability and responsibility” from a phone app when some ruling party politicians are busy spreading divisive fake news. How can the government ask WhatsApp to control mobs when those convicted of lynching Muslims have been greeted, garlanded and fed sweets by some of the most progressive and cosmopolitan members of Modi’s council of ministers?

The truth is that, under governments of all stripes, we Indians were lynching each other long before WhatsApp came along to make it easier to convene murderous mobs. Then and now, “outsiders” and marginalised groups such as migrant labourers, nomadic tribesmen, and especially Muslims have been the targets. In some of the most depressing and tragic cases, victims have been mentally disabled.

It’s hard to argue that Indians care all that much about law and order. If we did, we would pay for it. The British set up the Indian state to do little other than collect taxes on the cheap and, in 70 years of independence, we haven’t improved its capabilities much. Local police forces still aren’t accountable to their communities. And we are among the most under-policed countries in the world: at 138 cops for every 100,000 Indians, we have half the number of police officers that the UN recommends.