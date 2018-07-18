Trade war a threat to growth, but some sectors offer a cushion

Trade tension has been making headlines for the past few months and seems to have been escalating recently. The causes, however, have deep roots.

Globalisation has evolved and broadened over the past several decades, benefiting western consumers, emerging market manufacturers and the global economy.

It has helped pull millions out of poverty and significantly strengthened the ranks of the global middle class. Yet the benefits of globalisation have not been distributed evenly. Blue-collar western workers, who have seen their jobs sent overseas and have struggled to adapt to the new economic landscape, have felt understandably disaffected by globalisation.

The financial crisis of a decade ago didn’t help; nor did the policy response, which succeeded in generating the asset price inflation investors had sought but failed to generate the wage inflation workers longed for. Protectionism has therefore been rising in developed markets and has found expression in the US under President Donald Trump’s America First slogan.

Protectionist policies, however, rarely deliver on their promises in the long run.

Trump’s announced tariffs targeting a long list of goods — including steel, aluminium, solar panels and home appliances — are part of a protectionist trade stance that also includes the US withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership and an ongoing investigation into China’s intellectual property practices.

From June, the office of the US trade representative has targeted more than 1,000 Chinese products, which are valued at about $50bn.