CARTOON: Madiba, out guiding light

Brent slips after American Petroleum Institute reports US stocks had increased, defying analyst expectations for a large decline
A really democratic funding system would try to ensure that the money parties receive from citizens reflects their support now, not the wealth of their supporters
Replacing long-serving Kemp J Kemp, advocate Mika Hellens will act for the former president when he appears on corruption charges in Pietermaritzburg
The conference was rescheduled to ensure ‘high-level logistical arrangements’ and to build consensus; Sihle Zikalala is tipped to be elected provincial chairman
The world’s biggest miner also said it is on track to sell its US shale assets — for which it paid $20bn seven years ago
The deal, which creates the world’s largest open economic area, hopes to counter Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies
The Amazon.com founder’s net worth has hit $150bn, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
The Fed chairman expects steady growth to persist for years, but senators grilled him on the trade war, and the Fed’s light hand in banking oversight
The big-serving player who made history at the 2018 Wimbledon final says he’ll be ‘a proud South African for the rest of my career’
Martin Wolf reviews Adam Tooze’s detailed and superbly researched account of the origins and consequences of the global financial crisis
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.