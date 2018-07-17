Opinion

CARTOON: The one that got away

17 July 2018 - 05:47
Tuesday July 17 2018
Tuesday July 17 2018

France can teach us football - and economics

Going into today's World Cup final many South Africans have been supporting France as the last "African" team left in the tournament. As much as 10% ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Fabulous France in World Cup heaven

Brave Croatia’s dream of glory dashed in dramatic football final that produces six goals
Sport
1 day ago

French optimism after World Cup win should help Emmanuel Macron’s popularity

But Macron’s lieutenants do not want the president to be accused of leveraging the World Cup, even if Macron and his wife were in Moscow to watch the ...
World
18 hours ago

France peak perfectly as they steam into the World Cup final

Deschamps’s well-prepared and determined players look like world champs in the making
Sport
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Edcon’s ugly truth
Opinion / Editorials
2.
THULI MADONSELA: The wrong land debate
Opinion / On My Mind
3.
LETTER: Is Donald Trump the antichrist?
Opinion / Letters
4.
Charging of land rent by the state and ...
Opinion
5.
EDITORIAL: Malusi Gigaba adds insult to injury
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.