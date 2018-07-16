CARTOON: VBS ATM

China’s annual growth rate, as measured by GDP, slowed to 6.7% in the second quarter from 6.8% in the first
Rule number four is do not feel that you have to make your negotiating demands clear
In a series of terse e-mail exchanges about community radio ads, the Johannesburg mayor accuses Makhudu Sefara of trying to sabotage the administration
An amendment would see provincial leaders becoming fully participating members of its selection panels, and senior party leaders are strongly against this
The Swiss company offers products to local investors for the first time through its new arm, Helical Capital Partners
Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies fights tariffs on automotive products as a bid for exemption as small exporter is rejected
Absa’s Maria Ramos, who earned nearly R30m in 2017, is a rarity in the boardrooms of SA’s listed firms
Businesses are fighting to freeze salaries amid signs of growing economic headwinds
Kevin Anderson, the first South African in the final in 97 years, spent a hard-fought 21 hours on court to get there
Renata Coetzee’s food culture book is to be relaunched, writes Diane de Beer
