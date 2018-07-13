Publishing fake research is just like shouting ‘fire’ in a crowded theatre

However, the publication of information can sometimes not be intended to share research insights, but instead to move prices. It is the financial markets equivalent of shouting "fire" so you get the best seats. The vast majority of high-quality research is circulated to a limited audience consisting of an analysts’ clients or colleagues, so it does not regularly have large-scale market impact. In such cases we can be more confident that the analyst’s work is their genuine view, rather than an attempt to move prices. However, it is more difficult to interrogate motives in the case of large-scale publication of investment research.

Large-scale publishing has been a feature of so-called activist short-selling. In such cases a hedge fund or individual takes a short position in a stock, meaning she will profit if the price falls. She then releases research that points to problems with the company, ranging from regulatory violations to problems with its business model that are not widely known.

How should we judge such research? One approach would be to assess it the same way we would assess research that is not publicly distributed. We’d consider the quality of the arguments, the evidence that has been marshalled and the professionalism in terms of objectivity and balance. The problem is that the act of publishing introduces an important dynamic. Publishing is done with a particular purpose: to affect the share price. One might say that shouting "fire" also has a purpose, which is to alert others so they can avoid harm. The analogy helps somewhat in that publishing high-quality research does have a public benefit and does help others. But what should we do when the research is of a poor quality, or, worse, based on outright falsehoods? Particularly in an age when false information can spread through social media like a wildfire?

Market manipulation has long been illegal. This refers to deliberate efforts to interfere with the functioning of a market to affect prices. Publishing false information would amount to this when the intention is to move a price. But intention is notoriously tricky.

Some bad research nevertheless reflects the fervent belief of the writer. She may strongly believe a company is worth zero, and then cherry pick the evidence to support her belief. Her belief is simply ill-founded. But this would amount to bad research, rather than an intention to manipulate the market based on false information. Alternatively, she could know that her information is false. In this case the sharing of information can only be in an attempt to manipulate the market.

Bad research would destroy credibility. If no one takes you seriously you can’t manipulate the market anyway. But when you are taken seriously, even if the reason is a plagiarised report, bad research can have a dramatic result. That is what makes the Viceroy case somewhat peculiar.

Activist short investing has become an important issue in South African markets and around the world. Much work needs to be done. Our challenge is to encourage the media to go back to the basics of good journalism instead of succumbing to the perception that speed is the most important factor. We also need to improve our regulatory regimes, in particular in SA, to enable short positions to be disclosed. Such robustness and transparency would be the equivalent of throwing up the lights in a dark theatre so that we can all see who is doing the shouting. It might be a fire marshal or a fool.

• Dr Theobald is chairman and Dr Kruger is head of strategy research at Intellidex.