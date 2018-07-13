CARTOON: Putin's little helper

Metal is subdued as trade war between the US and China intensifies and strong US inflation data lifts demand for the greenback
To Ramaphosa’s detriment (unlike his predecessor), he has done little to consolidate or assert his power within the party
Chairman and deputy finance minister Gungubele will not oppose UDM bid to remove Matjila
Party tells alliance meeting it wants to play an equal role in hiring and firing political appointees in government after Zuma rift
Kholly Zono named chief operating officer with salary hike plus R4.6m
Analysts say it will take a miracle in the retail sector to avert a recession
Absa’s Maria Ramos, who earned nearly R30m in 2017, is a rarity in the boardrooms of SA’s listed firms
British leader Theresa May hopes talks will boost free-trade deal after Brexit
Seven-times Wimbledon champion knocks out Goerges to set up final with German Kerber
Winners at the city’s annual film festival gain automatic entry to the awards, writes Kgomotso Moncho-Maripane
