EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Land expropriation is more nuanced than ‘to take or not to take’
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Short seller Viceroy copied much of its report on Steinhoff from research done by Portsea Asset Management without giving any acknowledgement.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s endorsement of land expropriation without compensation is just political posturing and no threat to food security, according to BMI Research.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
"Recently, I engaged farmers in Upington, and it was clear many had adopted a wait-and-see attitude before they recapitalise their farms — this is a real threat to food security," writes Thuli Madonsela.
The Competition Commission’s top four executives are driven around by beefy bodyguards in a fleet of luxury cars while staff members mutter about dubious corporate governance, writes Claire Bisseker.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
On the one hand, Naspers is an internet company; on the other, it does not like its pay-TV monopoly DStv getting exposed to international competition via the internet.
That Facebook is selling user information to Russia’s secret service via Mail.ru gets more sinister once you consider who controls the Russian internet company. Naspers owns 28% of Mail.ru directly, and its ownership is higher once Tencent’s stake is taken into account. And who controls Naspers via its unlisted A shares is a more tightly guarded secret than anything in the Kremlin.
Oh, Very Twitty
Luckily for Duduzane Zuma, he has the Black First Land First (BLF) in his corner to point out how his legal woes are all just a distraction from the land issue. No, we don’t see it either, but here’s what they said.
