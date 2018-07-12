Opinion

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Land expropriation is more nuanced than ‘to take or not to take’

12 July 2018 - 12:41 Robert Laing and Tammy Foyn
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Short seller Viceroy copied much of its report on Steinhoff from research done by Portsea Asset Management without giving any acknowledgement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s endorsement of land expropriation without compensation is just political posturing and no threat to food security, according to BMI Research.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

"Recently, I engaged farmers in Upington, and it was clear many had adopted a wait-and-see attitude before they recapitalise their farms — this is a real threat to food security," writes Thuli Madonsela.

The Competition Commission’s top four executives are driven around by beefy bodyguards in a fleet of luxury cars while staff members mutter about dubious corporate governance, writes Claire Bisseker.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

On the one hand, Naspers is an internet company; on the other, it does not like its pay-TV monopoly DStv getting exposed to international competition via the internet.

That Facebook is selling user information to Russia’s secret service via Mail.ru gets more sinister once you consider who controls the Russian internet company. Naspers owns 28% of Mail.ru directly, and its ownership is higher once Tencent’s stake is taken into account. And who controls Naspers via its unlisted A shares is a more tightly guarded secret than anything in the Kremlin.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Luckily for Duduzane Zuma, he has the Black First Land First (BLF) in his corner to point out how his legal woes are all just a distraction from the land issue. No, we don’t see it either, but here’s what they said.

Very Visual

Graph of the day

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
THULI MADONSELA: The wrong land debate
Opinion / On My Mind
2.
PETER BRUCE: Cyril Ramaphosa's regard for due ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Edcon’s ugly truth
Opinion / Editorials
4.
EDITORIAL: Malusi Gigaba adds insult to injury
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma cavalier as before
Opinion / Editorials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.