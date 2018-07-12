CARTOON: SAA's flight plan

Mining and manufacturing data suggest the contraction in SA’s economy slowed in the middle of the second quarter, with all eyes now on May’s retail sales
Meanwhile, the Competition Commission is accused of being rather high-handed in its dealings with business — and MultiChoice wants its competition regulated
Cape Town woke up to rain on Thursday, with a chance of snow on mountain peaks; Gauteng is going to be cold this weekend, lasting until Wednesday
Action taken against Patricia de Lille depends on what happens at the meeting and what legal advice the DA gets on the outcome of June’s court judgment, the DA says
The South African Civil Aviation Authority grounded the airline in May, but with its parent, SAA, in so much debt, redeploying its personnel to SAA may make more sense
The rand plunged 7.5% in June, and the weaker currency and higher oil prices are adding upside risks to inflation
A 700m stretch in the northbound section between Epsom Avenue and Boundary Road will be completely closed off to traffic
FBI agent Peter Strzok admits to criticizing Donald Trump privately but insists no bias has affected his work, and that the Russia investigation ‘is not a hoax’
Starting the torch relay in the place where a nuclear plant to meltdown in 2011 killed or displaced thousands, ‘marks these Olympics as the Games of recovery’
Porsche has released its 911 T in SA for those who get what driving is about
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
