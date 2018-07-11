Opinion

CARTOON: A trust issue

11 July 2018 - 05:02 Brandan Reynolds
AUBREY MATSHIQI: Colonisers have conquered far more than just the land

Our traditional leaders must accept that their ancestors were defeated and that liberal democracy and political parties are now their masters
JOHN DLUDLU: Let’s hold a referendum to settle the land issue

The ANC, which has bled votes in the past two general elections, believes the resolution will lure back voters lost in the Jacob Zuma years
LUKANYO MNYANDA: Self-serving interests poison body politic

Jacob Zuma’s supporters, smarting from their defeat by Cyril Ramaphosa, put their own needs first when they stoked the land issue
Expropriation will not affect land run by traditional leaders, Cyril Ramaphosa says

These leaders control access to resources on such land including who can farm certain plots, and also negotiate deals in such areas with firms ...
ANC in KwaZulu-Natal calls for calm over Ingomyana Trust

The party plans to hold a land summit to clarify its position on the emotive issue — but has already said it does not intend to take land from the ...
Zulu king warns of clash of the nations over land

The mood and sentiments expressed by the Zulu king have set a sensitive tone for the constitutional review committee hearings to take place in the ...
