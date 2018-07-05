WATCH: How the SARS and Steinhoff stories keep SA’s attention

The inquiry into the South African Revenue Service (SARS) inquiry that started last week has been fascinating and Tom Moyane’s machinations have made it more so.

Moyane begged for the inquiry to take place, but now he is trying to stop it.

The Financial Mail reported on Steinhoff’s half-year report, which “continues with the no-punches-pulled, matter-of-fact style of engagement that was evident at the AGM”.

“The tension builds steadily through the 90-page report, with note 17 representing the highest point of the drama. This is the ‘restatements’ note that casts some light on where the €12.8bn has gone; it deserves all 10 of the pages dedicated to it.”

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose leads a panel of journalists in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed. The panel discuss the stories that made headlines this week.