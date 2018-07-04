EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Parliament wants to know if the Competition Commission walks the competition talk
Author RW Johnson and Sapo CEO Mark Barnes trade blows on the letters page and Steinhoff has some good news for shareholders
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Parliament is uneasy about the possibly uncompetitive way the Competition Commission handles competition between law firms wanting its business.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
For those catching up with the mud slinging on the letters page of Business Day between How Long Will South Africa Survive? author RW Johnson and South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes and their respective supporters, here is a recap of some of the highlights.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Steinhoff International’s ordinary shares soared on Tuesday after the company showed it has the cash to pay a dividend to holders of its suspended preference shares.
Capitec’s share price fell 5% on Tuesday on a report that it faced a Reserve Bank investigation. The Bank’s deputy governor and registrar of banks, Kuben Naidoo, told Business Day this report was not true.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Very Visual
Graph of the day
Although SA’s petrol price is set once a month by a government committee and competition between service stations is forbidden, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel asks voters not to blame the government for SA’s rocketing fuel prices.
