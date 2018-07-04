Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Parliament wants to know if the Competition Commission walks the competition talk

Author RW Johnson and Sapo CEO Mark Barnes trade blows on the letters page and Steinhoff has some good news for shareholders

04 July 2018 - 12:47 Robert Laing
South African parliament. GCIS

Parliament is uneasy about the possibly uncompetitive way the Competition Commission handles competition between law firms wanting its business.

For those catching up with the mud slinging on the letters page of Business Day between How Long Will South Africa Survive? author RW Johnson and South African Post Office CEO Mark Barnes and their respective supporters, here is a recap of some of the highlights.

Steinhoff International’s ordinary shares soared on Tuesday after the company showed it has the cash to pay a dividend to holders of its suspended preference shares.

Capitec’s share price fell 5% on Tuesday on a report that it faced a Reserve Bank investigation. The Bank’s deputy governor and registrar of banks, Kuben Naidoo, told Business Day this report was not true.

Although SA’s petrol price is set once a month by a government committee and competition between service stations is forbidden, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel asks voters not to blame the government for SA’s rocketing fuel prices.

