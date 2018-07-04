Bring on the tech in Africa where necessity is mother of innovation

Even if changes are needed to localise software or technologies, there are enough expert hubs across Africa with information technology and engineering capabilities to do this.

Education will be key to making sure that requisite skills levels are available so that Africa can benefit from new technologies. Although investment in education should be a driver for economic growth and an important focus for governments, we have seen that the take-up of services and the use of telecommunications has not been limited by current education levels.

By way of example, almost 90% of Safaricom’s clients use its mobile money platform, M-Pesa, many of whom are rural and have not had much senior schooling.

Despite the concern that the relatively unskilled African workforce will be left out of the knowledge economy, advances in technology make it possible for niche businesses to access their clients efficiently.

The use of social media as a marketing tool for the myriad small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that Africa is known for, can enhance sales without excessive costs. New applications also create new opportunities. Uber, as an example, has increased the number of people using taxi services and has also made it possible for entrepreneurs to start a small business.

Think of the increased marketing reach a bed and breakfast owner can achieve through a service like AirBnB, and with almost no capital outlay. We are already seeing mobile money platforms used to provide short-term loans to SMEs to enable them to expand working capital.

Support for and growth in SMEs will help to address Africa’s unemployment, promote inclusive growth and encourage gender equality. If SMEs are going to be the driver of jobs and economic growth in Africa, technology will be a key enabler in this part of the continent’s future.

But it is not just at the level of mobile technology, mobile money and smartphone applications that the continent will benefit from new technologies. Some of the larger industrial parts of the economy are also being transformed.

As advances in solar and other renewable energy reduce the capital costs of installing these systems and the storage of electricity (in batteries and the like) becomes cheaper, we will see the transformation of the electricity grid. In the past, low-cost electricity meant building very large power stations (to get low unit costs for power) that used fossil fuels like coal and oil or alternatively very large nuclear power stations. These power stations were connected to an electricity grid that had to be rolled out across the country to connect households. A massive capital expense for a poor country before any benefit could be derived.

New and renewable electricity-generating technologies will allow regional grids to be developed at a reasonable cost that don’t need to be connected to the national grid. New use of remote sensors will enable easy and remote management of these grids, and smart meters will allow efficient and remote billing, including prepayment for power to reduce bad debts.

These new technologies can even lead to the smallest grid, an individual home. In East Africa, combining mobile payment technologies with solar power allows even the smallest home to be lit. The M-Kopa IV Solar Home System includes a solar panel, control unit, three low-energy LED light bulbs (one of which is a portable, rechargeable torch) and a rechargeable radio. The control unit also has a USB port for charging cellphones. Purchasers can make small daily payments using M-Pesa to pay it off over a year.

Although a stable, reliable and reasonably priced electricity supply is key to the industrialisation of Africa, rolling out regional grids into key hubs could avoid the capital cost of expensive country-wide transmission networks. The benefits for agricultural processing in the continent with most of the world’s underutilised arable land would be immense.

Electricity would also allow the implementation of a cold chain from farm to fork. Agriculture employs and supports the largest percentage of Africa’s population; bring on the technology to improve the productivity of farmers and provide a global market for their products.

• Clark is Africa portfolio manager at Ashburton Investments