Yes, using private Brexit polling data to short the pound is lawful

A Bloomberg investigation published last week revealed that hedge funds spent significant sums purchasing private exit polling data on the Brexit referendum in 2016 — and then used the information to short the pound, which experienced the largest drop on record. At least one pollster sold the same results to a private client that it later gave for free to Sky News to be aired after polling stations closed. Cue the outrage, including from UK lawmakers.

Some might find the behaviour unsavoury, but it was almost certainly lawful. The broadcasting regulator, Ofcom, forbids broadcasters from reporting opinion polls on polling day; and it is a criminal offense to publish exit polls, which are based on information given by voters as to how they have cast their vote, before polls close on voting day.

"Publication" is defined as making information available to the public at large or "any section" of it. What is meant by a "section of" the public has not been tested in the courts. However, it is difficult to see how one corporate client — as opposed, for example, to a section of industry, such as members of a trading organisation — could be considered a "section" of the public. From that reading, polling companies are free to provide exit polls to such clients on polling day itself, which is just what they did on the day of the Brexit referendum.

The restrictions are in place because, at least in the UK, the reporting of opinion polls is deemed to have an effect on voting in elections. It might depress the turnout of the supposedly winning party, through causing complacency; or it might increase that party’s turnout and support, through encouraging the perception that it really will win. It is impossible to know: the effect can only be discerned through analysing opinion polling trends themselves.