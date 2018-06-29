How public-private partnerships will get SA back on track

With PPP procurement, the public sector buys a full set of services including infrastructure and other services, from the private sector. It pays these over the term of the PPP agreement, based on successful delivery. In this case, the private sector typically puts its own capital at risk, funding its investment in the project with debt and shareholder equity. The private sector partner is motivated to provide a high level of service, as good returns on equity will depend on the quality of the services it delivers.

SA has in the past experimented with a number of PPP projects including the successful Gautrain Rapid Rail Link, Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital, the DTI Campus as well as the Port Alfred and Settlers hospitals in the Eastern Cape. There is still room — in fact a dire need — to undertake more projects of this nature, utilising the PPP model.

Perhaps one of the reasons there has been a limited appetite for adopting more PPP projects has been a form of ideological orientation. To some extent social partners, led by labour, have viewed PPPs as a form of back-door privatisation. Another ideological standpoint has been that in a developmental state, SOEs are the levers to deliver on most infrastructure projects.

The other fear relates to the loss of jobs, with a view that the private sector is more concerned with economic returns, often at the expense of social returns such as employment creation.

There has also been a concern on the part of black business that only the previously advantaged will participate in the PPP transactions, leaving the previously disadvantaged out in the cold. It may well be argued that some, if not all, of these views are based on unfounded fears. In fact, SOEs currently have no capacity to take on major projects since they also have no equity in their balance sheets, rendering their financial positions severely compromised. The state has continued to issue guarantees to SOEs, without which they have no reasonable borrowing power. Entities such as Denel have been confirmed to have severe liquidity constraints as a result of financial institutions withdrawing credit lines.

Therefore, there are a few urgent choices we must make if we all agree that infrastructure development is key to stimulating the economy.

Some of the most pronounced benefits of PPPs include leveraging private sector skills and expertise such as good project planning and minimum risk to the government. And payment is only made once the project is completed. This motivates private sector companies to undertake and complete projects within agreed timelines and set budgets.

The nondelivery of key services, such as the development and maintenance of infrastructure, negatively affects communities and tampers with the basic objective of a better life for all. It therefore can no longer be business as usual.

• Ntsaluba, cofounder of SizweNtsalubaGobodo and venture capital firm WZ Capital, is executive chairman of NMT Capital.