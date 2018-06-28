Market Abuse
Regulators do not have the power to judge viability of proposed JSE listings
The recent spate of high-profile corporate failures has given rise to an interesting exchange of views about the role of regulations and regulators to curb such failures, which have been so costly to thousands of investors. One suggestion that has emerged is that it is the function of the JSE to refuse to list a company unless the exchange has satisfied itself about the commercial merits and viability of the company.
It is respectfully submitted that the JSE does not have the power to refuse an application for listing on the grounds of the commercial merits of the applicant. Nor should it, or any other regulator, have such power.
This topic is not novel and has been the subject of debate over many decades. Following the devastation of the Great Depression, in which investors lost their savings and faced poverty and destitution, the challenge faced by politicians was considerable. It was one of the important issues addressed by president Franklin Delano Roosevelt in his New Deal legislation.
No state bureaucrat or any other regulator should be given the power to determine the commercial merits of any application for listing or the conclusion of any transactions.
In his message to the US Congress on March 29, 1933 Roosevelt said: "Of course, the federal government cannot and should not take any action which might be construed as approving or guaranteeing that newly issued securities are sound in the sense that their value will be maintained or that the properties which they represent will earn profit.
"There is, however, an obligation upon us to insist that every issue of new securities to be sold in interstate commerce shall be accompanied by full publicity and information, and that no essentially important element attending the issue shall be concealed from the buying public.
"This proposal adds to the ancient rule of caveat emptor, the further doctrine ‘let the seller also beware’. It puts the burden of telling the whole truth on the seller. It should give impetus to honest dealing in securities and thereby bring back public confidence. The purpose of the legislation I suggest is to protect the public with the least possible interference to honest business."
This resulted in the Securities Act of 1933. In his textbook on Securities Regulation Professor Louis Loss states that the law is aptly termed "the truth-in-securities Act. Congress did not take away from the citizen his inalienable right to make a fool of himself. It simply attempted to prevent others from making a fool of him."
This has given rise to a philosophy of regulation by disclosure. It essentially forms the basis of all Anglo-American company law and securities regulation worldwide. The merits of this philosophy of regulation by disclosure are well established and include the following:
The criteria to be used by the regulator in determining whether an application for listing satisfies the requirement that the merits of the proposed listing are such that it would be safe and give the required income and capital appreciation.
What skills and capacity do regulators have to make the assessment on commercial merits?
Many new venture capital and start-up companies that have had humble beginnings but have grown into vast corporations might have been choked off by narrow-minded bureaucrats or incompetent bureaucratic regulators who had insufficient skills or vision; and
What liability to investors would such regulators have to investors in a company that had been approved by regulators on its commercial merits and then failed? Regulators cannot be put in the position of effectively guaranteeing investments.
The correctness of the submission that the JSE does not, and should not, have the power to pronounce on the commercial merits of a proposed listing is reinforced when one has regard to certain other regulators.
As stated, the JSE does not have the power to pronounce on the commercial merits of proposed listings. It must ensure that its listings requirements, particularly full disclosure and governance, are complied with and that such compliance is reinforced by experts and advisers who are authorised or recognised to act in the matter, such as auditors and sponsors. The ecosystem comprised of the JSE listings personnel and recognised advisers and experts is designed to protect investors in the context of regulation by disclosure.
The correctness of the submission that the JSE does not, and should not, have the power to pronounce on the commercial merits of a proposed listing is reinforced when one has regard to certain other regulators. Would one expect that the take-over regulation panel appointed in terms of the Companies Act of 2008 has the power to consider the commercial merits of a transaction that requires the approval of the panel?
Certainly not.
Section 119(1) of the Companies Act expressly provides that the panel must "regulate any affected transaction or offer in accordance with this part, part C and the take-over regulations, but without regard to the commercial advantages or disadvantages of any transaction or proposed transaction, in order to: (a) ensure the integrity of the marketplace and fairness to the holders of the securities of regulated companies; (b) ensure the provision of (i) necessary information to holders of securities of regulated companies to the extent required to facilitate the making of fair and informed decisions and (ii) adequate time for regulated companies and holders of their securities to obtain and provide advice with respect to offers; and (c) prevent actions by a regulated company designed to impede, frustrate, or defeat an offer, or the making of fair and informed decisions by the holders of that company’s securities."
It is highly relevant that the primary statutory regulator of takeover transactions is instructed to disregard commercial merits while upholding the integrity of the marketplace and protecting the holders of securities. Would one expect the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission to have the power to consider the commercial merits or viability of an application to register a new company? Again, certainly not.
So the question remains as to what is to be done in the light of corporate failures where there are allegations of fraud and illegality. SA’s company laws are well developed in their imposition of duties on directors and officers of companies, and accord with the highest standards of comparative company law in the most developed company law jurisdictions. The relevant principles are contained in the Companies Act, as read together with the common law, and this has been interpreted and applied by the courts over decades.
There are essentially two categories of duties, being the fiduciary duties, which includes the duty to avoid conflicts of interest, and the duties of care, skill and diligence. The remedies for noncompliance are contained in the Companies Act and include the derivative action in terms of which shareholders may institute action on behalf of the company against delinquent directors and management to recover loss suffered by the company as a result of their delinquency and mismanagement.
The Financial Markets Act also contains strict provisions to deal with market abuse. Accordingly, there is well developed law in SA to deal with fraud, illegality and abuse. All that is required is enforcement.
• Katz is chairman of law firm Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs and head of its corporate commercial department. He is a member of the securities regulation panel and chaired the committee appointed by the JSE to investigate the exchange structure.
