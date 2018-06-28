Regulators do not have the power to judge viability of proposed JSE listings

As stated, the JSE does not have the power to pronounce on the commercial merits of proposed listings. It must ensure that its listings requirements, particularly full disclosure and governance, are complied with and that such compliance is reinforced by experts and advisers who are authorised or recognised to act in the matter, such as auditors and sponsors. The ecosystem comprised of the JSE listings personnel and recognised advisers and experts is designed to protect investors in the context of regulation by disclosure.

The correctness of the submission that the JSE does not, and should not, have the power to pronounce on the commercial merits of a proposed listing is reinforced when one has regard to certain other regulators. Would one expect that the take-over regulation panel appointed in terms of the Companies Act of 2008 has the power to consider the commercial merits of a transaction that requires the approval of the panel?

Certainly not.

Section 119(1) of the Companies Act expressly provides that the panel must "regulate any affected transaction or offer in accordance with this part, part C and the take-over regulations, but without regard to the commercial advantages or disadvantages of any transaction or proposed transaction, in order to: (a) ensure the integrity of the marketplace and fairness to the holders of the securities of regulated companies; (b) ensure the provision of (i) necessary information to holders of securities of regulated companies to the extent required to facilitate the making of fair and informed decisions and (ii) adequate time for regulated companies and holders of their securities to obtain and provide advice with respect to offers; and (c) prevent actions by a regulated company designed to impede, frustrate, or defeat an offer, or the making of fair and informed decisions by the holders of that company’s securities."

It is highly relevant that the primary statutory regulator of takeover transactions is instructed to disregard commercial merits while upholding the integrity of the marketplace and protecting the holders of securities. Would one expect the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission to have the power to consider the commercial merits or viability of an application to register a new company? Again, certainly not.

So the question remains as to what is to be done in the light of corporate failures where there are allegations of fraud and illegality. SA’s company laws are well developed in their imposition of duties on directors and officers of companies, and accord with the highest standards of comparative company law in the most developed company law jurisdictions. The relevant principles are contained in the Companies Act, as read together with the common law, and this has been interpreted and applied by the courts over decades.

There are essentially two categories of duties, being the fiduciary duties, which includes the duty to avoid conflicts of interest, and the duties of care, skill and diligence. The remedies for noncompliance are contained in the Companies Act and include the derivative action in terms of which shareholders may institute action on behalf of the company against delinquent directors and management to recover loss suffered by the company as a result of their delinquency and mismanagement.

The Financial Markets Act also contains strict provisions to deal with market abuse. Accordingly, there is well developed law in SA to deal with fraud, illegality and abuse. All that is required is enforcement.

• Katz is chairman of law firm Edward Nathan Sonnenbergs and head of its corporate commercial department. He is a member of the securities regulation panel and chaired the committee appointed by the JSE to investigate the exchange structure.