Life Esidimeni tragedy shows SA gives economic gain priority over social justice

Why is there a fatal lack of investment in crucial community-based alternatives for healthcare? The answer may lie in the impact that a neoliberal and market-centric value system has had on social care in SA. Since 1994, South African policy has aligned itself with two competing values: rights-based social democracy, which puts people first, and neoliberal market-centricity, which puts money first.

Within a social democratic system, the country commits to welfare and grant delivery as a right for citizens and promotes social care that is focused on community development, redistribution of wealth and empowerment as key areas of change. A neoliberal and market-centric system, on the other hand, promotes "the survival of the fittest" over and above collectivism and principles of ubuntu.

It shifts blame onto the individual rather than the state. It pays little attention to the broader, unequal socioeconomic system that ensnares many marginalised South Africans, while it puts in policies that favour the rich and cultural elite. It sees inequality as a driver/needed consequence of economic growth and regards welfare as an unnecessary cost that creates dependency.

In SA, the fostering of competition and inequality as drivers of economic growth resulted in a widening gap between the rich and the poor and the consolidation of wealth and power in the hands of the corporate elite. It encouraged the prioritisation of economic development over matters of social justice and assumed the market as the primary redistributive agent.

It placed individualism over collectivism and supported the commodification and privatisation of care.

As the Life Esidimeni disaster shows, a neoliberal system creates barriers for social intervention. It reduces welfare, increases financial vulnerability and shifts the responsibility of social services to private and community-based organisations and NGOs. It uses employment efficiency and cost-effectiveness as its yardstick.

Such an environment of competition and profit-centric accountability has overridden the human element of social care. Over the last few years, services that were previously a human right have been translated into commodities to be bought and sold for profit.

Households are forced to participate if they want to access basic care and attain a state of wellbeing.