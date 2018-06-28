Opinion

CARTOON: Sibanye mortuary

28 June 2018 - 05:00 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday June 28 2018
EDITORIAL: Mine safety alarm is ringing

Who can argue against the view that the deaths have reached ‘disastrous proportions’?
Sibanye-Stillwater mine death hammers share, causes uproar

Investigations into fatalities at Sibanye mines are ongoing and will be submitted to Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe
Sibanye's thin executive line under scrutiny after deaths

Leaner management structure may have compromised safety
Sibanye appoints safety expert

The producer is investigating what went wrong at its Driefontein and Kloof gold mines after several fatalities
Wednesday June 27 2018
