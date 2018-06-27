What's different about this Zimbabwe election — and what's not

The big names now at the helm of Zimbabwe’s main political parties are Emmerson Mnangagwa (75), the incumbent president and leader of the governing Zanu-PF, who survived an apparent assassination attempt last week.

He is trying to emerge from Mugabe’s shadow to secure broad-based legitimacy through good clean elections.

The other is Nelson Chamisa (40), the MDC Alliance leader who is also toiling away to fill the shoes of the magnetic Tsvangirai, a veteran of three presidential campaigns. Both leaders have the daunting task of uniting their internally divided and fractured parties behind their leadership and political campaigns.

Popularly known as the "Crocodile" because of his liberation war heroics as a member of the 1960s’ "Crocodile Gang" and for his political cunning, Mnangagwa will do well to avoid a repeat of the 2008 "Bhora musango" (ball out of play) campaign by disgruntled party officials. Then, Zanu-PF presidential candidate Mugabe lost the first round to Tsvangirai.

Another Herculean "Team Zanu-PF" effort like the 2013 "Bhora mugedhi" (score the ball) campaign is surely what he desires. Then Zanu-PF coalesced around Mugabe to engineer an election triumph.

However, Zanu-PF has suffered debilitating splits amid the Mugabe succession saga, and some candidates are unhappy with the outcome of the party’s chaotic primary elections.

Their supporters have threatened to vote for Chamisa in retaliation. Moreover, some electors blame Mnangagwa for being a major part of the leadership that condemned Zimbabwe to its current state.

Mnangagwa turned on the charm after taking power, promising peaceful, free, credible, fair and indisputable elections as part of a grand strategy to endear himself as a lovable, toothless "Crocodile".

So far, he has adhered to his pledge of open and peaceful polls. Opposition parties and candidates are freely holding rallies and soliciting votes in a relatively peaceful environment compared to previous cam-paign periods.