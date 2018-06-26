What to say, and when, in the event of the dreaded data breach

One of the most critical aspects of GDPR — the EU’s new data privacy rules — is the data breach notification.

Prevention of data breaches is important, but the reality is that there is no guarantee that they will never occur.

What is a personal data breach?

The GDPR defines it as "a breach of security leading to the accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorised disclosure of, or access to, personal data transmitted, stored or otherwise processed".

When a breach occurs, notification is crucial as data subjects have the right to know what is happening to their information.

The GDPR stresses the rights of data subjects so while it’s not possible to guarantee your organisation will never suffer a breach, there are certain elements your organisation can control — such as the way it treats data subjects.

The GDPR obliges organisations to report a breach within 72 hours of becoming aware of it.

This obligation is fleshed out in Article 33. "Hey, we have been hacked and your data is at risk," does not comply.

Your breach notification must include:

1. A description of the personal data breach, including the categories and approximate number of data subjects concerned;

2. The categories and approximate number of personal data records concerned;

3. The name and contact details of the data protection officer;

4. A description of the likely consequences of the breach; and

5. A description of the measures taken, or proposed to be taken, by the data controller to address the breach.

Data breaches must be reported to the relevant regulatory body and to the affected data subjects.

However, there is no need to report data breaches if the breach is "unlikely to result in a risk to the rights and freedoms of natural persons".

To avoid excessive notification "spam" and fatigue, data controllers should only notify data subjects of breaches that are high risk.

Prompt and proper notification amounts to good governance, so a data breach response plan should be on the agenda at your next board meeting.

