Companies must be alert to party funding pitfalls

Companies and other party benefactors will have to carefully evaluate how they approach political donations.

Until now donors have been able to make contributions with limited risk that third parties will be able to access and scrutinise information about their funding practices. In the not too distant future, information about political party funding will be publicly available, and in the new era of transparency donors may be subject to scrutiny.

Companies, in particular, will have to reflect on the implications of making political contributions, and the ways in which they can participate in the advancement of SA’s democracy without creating the perception that they are engaging in corruption or improper lobbying. The reputational risk associated with providing political parties with funding will increase significantly if companies do not implement appropriate political donations policies.

Political donations are not in and of themselves inappropriate for companies.

Private funding of political parties is necessary, and persons (including companies) have the right to choose and support their preferred political candidates and parties. However, as the Constitutional Court has recognised, problems can arise when bribes are disguised as "donations", and the true purpose of political party funding is to influence a positive outcome for the donor.

The new era of transparency will mean that companies and other donors will need to carefully consider the circumstances of their donations.

For example, if a company made a political donation to the party that controls the government at the same time as it tendered for a major government contract, the public, media and regulators (including global regulators) would probably conclude that the donation was made to influence the award of the tender.

To guard against the risks that may arise from political party funding, companies should consider and implement clear political donations policies. The approach companies adopt in regard to political donations may vary.

Public sentiment

In the age of "state capture" and increased public sensitivity to the interplay between politics and government, companies that want to make political contributions will need to consider how they can do so without creating suspicions of partiality, bribery and corruption.

The options companies may consider include funding that can be advanced on the basis that a company supports specific issues championed by a political party. For example, a company may wish to support a particular party based on its focus on environmental issues.

If this option is pursued, then the company will need to make its position clear and ensure the issues are sufficiently distinct to warrant favouring the political party they decide to support.

A company may also choose to follow the approach of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) in its provision of public financing for political parties that are represented in Parliament and the various provincial legislatures. In terms of this approach, the IEC provides funding based on the proportion of representatives each party has in Parliament.

An alternative neutral approach would be for a company to provide an equal amount of funding to all political parties in Parliament.

Each option has positives and pitfalls. A company should decide what is appropriate based on its vision, values and other relevant considerations.

Whichever option is chosen, companies will need to bear in mind that in the future its political donations will be open to public scrutiny and it will be important to ensure that any donations made are justifiable.

A byproduct of increased transparency may, however, also result in donors channelling funds through third parties and intermediaries to lobby political parties and government.

While companies have the right to engage with elected public representatives and to promote certain public policies, the use of secretive arrangements to influence or benefit from political outcomes may have serious consequences.

The reputational and political fallout associated with such activities — as evidenced by the downfall of prominent UK-based public relations firm Bell Pottinger — should be carefully considered by companies before deciding to use opaque methods for influencing public and political opinions.

The Constitutional Court’s judgment is aligned with a global shift towards increased transparency and the ever increasing role of compliance.

The risks created for donors are not insurmountable and will likely ensure that in the future political donations are done in a considered manner to avoid potentially negative perceptions.

• James is senior forensics manager at ENSafrica.