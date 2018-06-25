EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: How to outsource your opinion to a robot
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan awaits the banking industry’s verdict on his plea for them to continue propping up SA’s corruption-riddled, heavily indebted state-owned enterprises.
Government funding for cancer treatment at KwaZulu-Natal hospitals dried up without warning. "It’s heart-wrenching, it’s devastating. We are losing people unnecessarily," says a nurse.
The National Health Insurance Bill proposes a far more complex system than the existing one, which the government has failed to fix. And the trouble is South Africans have lost faith in a public service that has forgotten how to serve.
"The Zuma grouping is starting a new political party, tentatively called the African Transformation Congress. This new party is a cog in that greater plan to continue looting and evade the law. The ATC in KZN will cleave the ANC in two," warns Justice Malala.
Did a robot write this editorial? The FT on how robots will free journalists from the tedium of holding opinions.
The many exchange-traded funds that track the MSCI emerging markets index are likely to cut their Naspers holdings as the US data firm frowns on companies that do not practice sound shareholder democracy.
PSG has undertaken to engage with its shareholders after a hefty 32% vote against the implementation of its remuneration report at Friday’s annual general meeting.
Things J Malema Has Said, Updated Yet Again:— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) June 24, 2018
Jacob Zuma is worth killing for
Venezuela is a model for SA
Mkhwbane is a good choice as Public Protector
Ramaphosa won't become president
VBS Bank must be defended.
Do go on, o oracle.
Turkey’s currency strengthened as much as 3.1% following Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in Sunday’s election, but the bounce probably won’t last long as concerns about the independence of the nation’s central bank and policy direction prevail.
