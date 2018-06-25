Opinion

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: How to outsource your opinion to a robot

Cancer patients are dying ‘unnecessarily’ in KZN, and a Jacob Zuma grouping is starting new political party the African Transformation Congress

25 June 2018 - 12:00 Robert Laing and Tammy Foyn
Picture: 123RF/alphaspirit
Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan awaits the banking industry’s verdict on his plea for them to continue propping up SA’s corruption-riddled, heavily indebted state-owned enterprises.

Government funding for cancer treatment at KwaZulu-Natal hospitals dried up without warning. "It’s heart-wrenching, it’s devastating. We are losing people unnecessarily," says a nurse.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

The National Health Insurance Bill proposes a far more complex system than the existing one, which the government has failed to fix. And the trouble is South Africans have lost faith in a public service that has forgotten how to serve.

"The Zuma grouping is starting a new political party, tentatively called the African Transformation Congress. This new party is a cog in that greater plan to continue looting and evade the law. The ATC in KZN will cleave the ANC in two," warns Justice Malala.

Did a robot write this editorial? The FT on how robots will free journalists from the tedium of holding opinions.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

The many exchange-traded funds that track the MSCI emerging markets index are likely to cut their Naspers holdings as the US data firm frowns on companies that do not practice sound shareholder democracy.

PSG has undertaken to engage with its shareholders after a hefty 32% vote against the implementation of its remuneration report at Friday’s annual general meeting.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

Turkey’s currency strengthened as much as 3.1% following Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s victory in Sunday’s election, but the bounce probably won’t last long as concerns about the independence of the nation’s central bank and policy direction prevail.

Business Day

