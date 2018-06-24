EDNA MOLEWA: Healthy oceans mean a healthy marine economy, which SA sorely needs

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently participated in the G-7 Leaders Summit Outreach in Toronto, convened by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The summit’s theme was, Healthy, Productive and Resilient Seas, Coasts and Communities. It was also attended by representatives from other developing countries — such as Kenya, the Seychelles, Samoa, Haiti, Senegal and Jamaica — that rely heavily on harnessing the potential of the oceans to grow their economies. As a country that has dealt effectively with plastic pollution, Rwanda was also a participant.

The health of the world’s oceans and seas is critical to the economic, social and environmental wellbeing of the planet. Oceans support communities, jobs and livelihoods — as well as being a source of food security and biodiversity.

Oceans also play a key role in the global climate system, and SA, like many other coastal countries, is vulnerable to the effects of ocean warming, acidification, sea-level rise and extreme weather events.

At the summit, Ramaphosa presented the already significant strides SA has taken through Operation Phakisa: Oceans Economy. Launched in 2014 to unlock the economic potential of SA’s oceans, Operation Phakisa is a fundamental principle of the government’s economic growth and social transformation agenda, and supports the objectives of the National Development Plan (NDP).

The six growth areas are marine transport and manufacturing; offshore oil and gas exploration; aquaculture; marine protection services and ocean governance; small harbours development; and coastal and marine tourism.

To date, SA has realised investment of R26.3bn in the oceans economy, and created 6,633 jobs since October 2014. This has been mainly in infrastructure development (notably ports and marine manufacturing, as well scientific and seismic surveys in the oil and gas sector).

Ramaphosa emphasised at the summit that having the benefit of about 4,000km of coastline, SA is ensuring our oceans and coastal ecosystems are sustainably managed.

Marine pollution

Earlier this month the world marked World Oceans Day, and the Department of Environmental Affairs outlined SA’s plans to tackle some of the biggest threats to the health of our oceans, such as marine pollution.

Through the department’s Working for the Coast programme, SA is taking concrete action to address the threat posed by marine pollution — and plastics pollution in particular. We continue to mobilise society through education campaigns as part of our efforts to eradicate litter in the oceans and in areas within river catchments.