Why working together helps SA's small farmers improve yields

We compared fertiliser use between group members and farmers who weren’t in groups across four districts in KwaZulu-Natal. Group members were more likely to use fertilisers and so produced better crops.

We also found that group members tended to earn higher incomes than those who didn’t belong to groups.

But the benefits of group membership did not equally accrue to all members. Socioeconomic characteristics played a role. For example, wealthier farmers — presumably because of their social standing and influence in the groups — saw more benefits. Interestingly, we found that farmers without an education benefited more from groups than those who were educated. Given that most smallholders have modest education levels, the sharing of information, presumably in local languages, allows members to clarify the nature and benefits of the technologies to each other.

Our findings suggest that access to relevant information is key in motivating smallholders to improve their usual farming practices. Smallholder farming methods are largely rudimentary, learned through trial and error. Farming can be enhanced by adopting and adapting modern practices like using chemical fertilisers and hybrid seeds.

One concern was that richer members benefited more in groups than their poorer peers.

This suggested that farmer groups, like many interventions in rural areas, can easily be captured by elites at the expense of the poor and disadvantaged. Work is needed to reduce internal disputes among groups that could render them dysfunctional and to ensure these groups can work in pro-poor ways.

The key is to allow farmers to take the lead in forming such groups. They should be able to get involved in the groups that best serve their needs and must feel free to define the specific activities they wish to co-operate in. All of this is meant to happen as a matter of policy, but in practice farmers don’t have this sort of freedom of choice.

Farmers should take the lead in their group operations and activities, as well as in linking themselves with external players. Group support from government departments is also crucial.

But officials should not overly interfere with the activities of these groups: some autonomy is necessary. Our research showed that there is too much interference from extension officers, facilitators who provide technical and information support to farmers, in particular.

The farmers should also be encouraged to work out how they want the groups to run. Do they want to farm together? Or is the focus merely on buying inputs such as fertilisers or marketing output together, while farming individually?

There are many ways that such groups can be structured to offer smallholder farmers the maximum benefit.

• Sinyolo is a research specialist in economic performance and development at the Human Sciences Research Council. This article first appeared here.