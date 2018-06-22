Opinion

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Those loyal to Jacob Zuma are getting restive

How to fix SA the soccer way: make the up-and-coming mid-field fit in with the goal-scorers

22 June 2018 - 12:40 Robert Laing and Tammy Foyn
Former president Jacob Zuma at an ANC rally. Picture: THULI DLAMINI
"Every state institution with the board structure of the National Health Insurance Fund has been captured," warns Alex van den Heever, chairman of social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand.

Try to say this headline fast, five times.

The US Air Force appears to be preparing for competition from US President Donald Trump’s Space Force. It is Elon Musk’s first customer for a Falcon Heavy rocket.

"Things are going to get rough pretty soon, of that we can be certain," is the scary prediction of Jonny Steinberg as former president Jacob Zuma and his allies get increasingly desperate and dangerous.

Tim Cohen uses a soccer analogy to explain how to fix SA’s economy.

A chief financial officer buying put options which become more profitable the more his employer’s shares fall is not reassuring for investors. Dis-Chem chief financial officer Rui Morais explains why he did it.

"In Johannesburg, there are no shipping companies and, with respect, analysts don’t cover shipping and don’t really understand it," Grindrod chairman Mike Hankinson tells Giulietta Talevi.

The Ukrainian hryvnia is the best performing currency against the dollar in the year to date, and the Argentine peso the worst. The rand has slipped to fourth from the back, behind the Russian rouble.

