EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Those loyal to Jacob Zuma are getting restive
How to fix SA the soccer way: make the up-and-coming mid-field fit in with the goal-scorers
"Every state institution with the board structure of the National Health Insurance Fund has been captured," warns Alex van den Heever, chairman of social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at the University of the Witwatersrand.
No so Mr Motsoaledi. The NHI will become the e-tolls of healthcare. Administratively cumbersome, costly and doomed to fail within the context of corruption and overtaxed middle class who will not be able to fund it. https://t.co/E7mNidiADh— Wayne Duvenage (@wayneduv) June 22, 2018
The US Air Force appears to be preparing for competition from US President Donald Trump’s Space Force. It is Elon Musk’s first customer for a Falcon Heavy rocket.
"Things are going to get rough pretty soon, of that we can be certain," is the scary prediction of Jonny Steinberg as former president Jacob Zuma and his allies get increasingly desperate and dangerous.
A chief financial officer buying put options which become more profitable the more his employer’s shares fall is not reassuring for investors. Dis-Chem chief financial officer Rui Morais explains why he did it.
"In Johannesburg, there are no shipping companies and, with respect, analysts don’t cover shipping and don’t really understand it," Grindrod chairman Mike Hankinson tells Giulietta Talevi.
Guys, stop making fun of Melania’s jacket. Those were their wedding vows pic.twitter.com/waQxsxKdDI— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) June 22, 2018
The Ukrainian hryvnia is the best performing currency against the dollar in the year to date, and the Argentine peso the worst. The rand has slipped to fourth from the back, behind the Russian rouble.
