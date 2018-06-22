Opinion

CARTOON: Voter's role

22 June 2018 - 06:50 Brandan Reynolds
Friday June 22 2018
Friday June 22 2018

LUKANYO MNYANDA: Is this a new dawn for SA — or twilight?

A government that came in promising so much, with talk of renewal and new dawns, seems to be already in danger of paralysis, not bold action
Opinion
4 days ago

BRONWYN NORTJE: Weak economy could bite the ANC in elections as it did Republicans

Fallout from the VAT increase is making it increasingly difficult for citizens to make ends meet
Opinion
8 days ago

New rules needed to ensure social media does not undermine elections

Growth of online platforms in SA means national polls may not be immune to campaigns of disinformation, writes William Bird
Opinion
9 days ago

TIM COHEN: Relentless media criticism of DA out of touch with reality

There has seldom been such a mismatch between reality and analysis as is now apparent regarding the DA
Opinion
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: First they came for the ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
2.
PETER BRUCE: Donald Trump’s ill wind blows no ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
ROB ROSE: Is this KPMG’s worst scandal yet?
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
HERMAN MASHABA: Fixing Joburg’s historic mess: a ...
Opinion
5.
Mandela centenary T-shirt should surely be 100% ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.