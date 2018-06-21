Opinion

Zuma was not worse than Verwoerd — but I support your right to say he was

21 June 2018 - 07:50 Jonathan Jansen
Former SA prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd. Picture: SUPPLIED
Former SA prime minister Hendrik Verwoerd. Picture: SUPPLIED

For those who do not follow the Afrikaans press‚ you would have missed an interesting debate between North West University’s (NWU) political science professor‚ Theo Venter‚ and the Umkhonto we Sizwe Veterans Association’s (MKMVA) spokesperson‚ Carl Niehaus.

It goes something like this:

Venter makes the claim that the Jacob Zuma period in the presidency was worse than that of apartheid-era presidents and prime ministers going back to 1910.

Niehaus loses his cool‚ insisting Zuma was a freedom fighter chosen democratically by the people of SA and that by making such a nonsense comparison‚ Venter demonstrates that he is an unrehabilitated racist.

The MKMVA and its allies will demand an inquiry into the conduct of Venter. The management of NWU seems to oblige; there will be an investigation.

For days afterwards the debate continues on social media‚ in print and on the airwaves.

For many white Afrikaans-speaking South Africans‚ including some with very liberal credentials‚ Theo Venter tells the truth and he should "staan vas" against his critics.

There are all kinds of dilemmas with the terms and substance of this debate.

Read the full story on RDM 

ANTHONY BUTLER: Rebels in the pipeline if inequalities linger

Three-quarters of SA’s 14-million pupils attend dysfunctional schools
Opinion
6 days ago

Education experts tackle transformation at schools

Three top educationists offer tips to help teachers create equitable classrooms where all learners will feel they belong
National
23 days ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: First they came for the whites, then the Indians. You are next

The Indians have joined white people on the EFF’s list of enemies. The coloureds will probably be next
Opinion
6 hours ago

Thuli Madonsela on SuperSport inquiry into Willemse’s walk-out: It was destined to fail

The TV sport commentator plans to approach the Equality Court for relief following the inquiry that cleared Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of racism
National
21 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Donald Trump’s ill wind blows no ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: First they came for the ...
Opinion / Between the Chains
3.
MCEBISI JONAS: State needs trust-based model of ...
Opinion
4.
ROB ROSE: Is this KPMG’s worst scandal yet?
Opinion / Editor's Note
5.
Carletonville, the ghost town at the heart of an ...
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.