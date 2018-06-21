Editing Allowed
WATCH: What has sent the rand into disarray?
21 June 2018 - 08:25
Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe and panel of journalists and editors are in studio discussing the stories that made the headlines this week.
The panel discuss the rand, and its slide back to pre-Ramaphosa levels.
They also discuss the Mining Charter and whether it will attract or scare off investors.
