WATCH: What has sent the rand into disarray?

21 June 2018 - 08:25 Business Day TV
Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe and panel of journalists and editors are in studio discussing the stories that made the headlines this week.

The panel discuss the rand, and its slide back to pre-Ramaphosa levels.

They also discuss the Mining Charter and whether it will attract or scare off investors.

Rand halts losing streak as fear about climbing interest rate ebbs

Domestic inflation moderated to an annual rate of 4.4% in May, lowering the likelihood that the Reserve Bank will raise interest rates in 2018 to ...
Markets
19 hours ago

Rand back under R18/£ ahead of Bank of England decision

Thursday is a quiet day on the JSE results front, but a relatively busy day for economic data with Stats SA scheduled to release its annual household ...
Markets
4 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Gwede Mantashe misses mining charter zeitgeist

If the charter aims to seriously revive the industry to create real wealth, the draft falls far short of being the defibrillator needed
Opinion
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Draft Mining Charter still needs work

The mining industry needs transformation, but unless it can attract more investment there will eventually be nothing left to transform
Opinion
2 days ago

WATCH: What business thinks of the Mining Charter

Chris Stevens from Werksmans and Tebello Chabana from the Minerals Council SA talks to Business Day TV about the latest draft of the Mining Charter
Companies
2 days ago

US-China trade-war worries slam China and emerging markets

Trump threatens China with new tariffs, causing Chinese shares to slump almost 4%, with the MSCI Asia-Pacific index sliding to lowest since early ...
World
1 day ago

Global markets’ defensive positioning could prove more lasting

Analyst Tim Emmott points to discussion about policy error that emerged after the latest US Fed meeting, the continued difficulty the ECB faces in ...
Markets
1 day ago

World stocks steady after five-day losing streak on likely policy stimulus in China

China markets reverse losses on indications of policy support and European shares open higher; emerging currencies and stocks show tentative gains
Markets
22 hours ago

