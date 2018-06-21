MCEBISI JONAS: State needs trust-based model of economic recovery and governance

Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson’s 2012 book Why Nations Fail explores the implications of state capture for long-term growth and development. They put the emphasis not so much on the interaction between people in these networks of privilege as on the institutions that lie behind the networks.

Societies grow and become prosperous if institutional arrangements are "inclusive" and reward innovation and enterprise.

Though the genesis of state capture predates 2009, the past decade has set back our efforts to restructure and transform the economy. For a few decades, South African growth closely tracked world GDP, but since 2010 it has lagged the rest of the world and is worsening. In the past four years SA has fallen from the second-biggest recipient of foreign direct investment in Africa to the sixth-biggest. Business confidence has drifted down and at the end of 2017 was at its lowest point in 16 years. The banking sector reported a marked decline in the uptake of credit over the course of 2017. Fixed investment in SA is a fraction of what it is in other developing markets such as China.

Furthermore, as the South African economy has restructured from a low-skills mining, agriculture and manufacturing economy towards a higher-skilled services economy, the high rate of return to skilled workers has exacerbated inequality. The salaries of skilled people have increased roughly twice as fast as the salaries of unskilled people, mainly because of the failure of our education system to produce sufficient numbers of skilled people, and is directly linked to the incapacity of our captured state to rally society behind fixing our education system.

Economic stagnation has increased social discontent, which has fuelled antidemocratic populism, particularly among the youth.

Harvard academic Yascha Mounk distinguishes three primary dangers of populism. Both the left and right wing varieties define enemies, as opposed to political adversaries, who can then be vilified and dehumanised. Populists also claim to speak "for the people", and "once you’ve said that you alone speak for the whole of the people, any form of opposition to you immediately becomes illegitimate".

Populists not only provide ideological alternatives within the democratic system, they reject the democratic system itself. In our context, rising youth unemployment and increased social discontent have fed the growth of populism both within and outside the ANC, together with a developing narrative that our constitutional provisions, a free media and an independent judiciary were constraints to transformation.