Opinion

CARTOON: Refugees’ plight

21 June 2018 - 05:06 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday June 20 2018
Thursday June 20 2018

French NGO furious about Benetton campaign showing migrants being rescued

An SOS Mediterranee picture shows migrants wearing red life vests in a dinghy, with the logo ‘United Colors of Benetton’ at the bottom of ...
World
18 hours ago

UN takes US to task about separating migrant children from families

Governments in many rich countries have adopted ‘despicable’ rhetoric on migration, says UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi
World
1 day ago

Democrats make hay, Melania Trump weighs in as outrage over child migrants grows

The first lady has made a rare foray into politics, declaring the US should be ‘a country with heart’ — seemingly at odds with the ...
World
2 days ago

UN refugee chief urges the EU to sort out its ‘shameful’ refugee policy

The plea comes as both Italy and Malta turn away a ship carrying about 629 migrants
World
7 days ago
Wednesday June 20 2018
Wednesday June 20 2018

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Donald Trump’s ill wind blows no ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
Carletonville, the ghost town at the heart of an ...
Opinion
3.
MCEBISI JONAS: State needs trust-based model of ...
Opinion
4.
ANC fleecing SA with ‘sheep’ education
Opinion
5.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Mining Charter’s black economic ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.