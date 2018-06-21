CARTOON: Refugees’ plight

Brent slips, but robust US fuel demand evident in record refinery runs, strong travel data and a large decline in crude inventories provides some support
The German Chancellor is fighting, seemingly alone, against anti-immigration entities within Europe — and her own tentative coalition
These kinds of comparisons are flawed, and lay bare white South Africans’ inability to grasp what apartheid really was — but in a democracy they do not merit investigation, writes Jonathan Jansen
ANC members argue that any dispute resolution under Ace Magashule will render the process ‘unfair’
The group targets investments in Brazil and Mexico to offset weak growth and sliding rand in SA
The Bank is likely to keep rates on hold while trying to gauge the effect of global developments
Electronic platforms speed up payments and provide festival operators with a flood of data to shape future attractions, writes Thabiso Mochiko
Legislators increased Nigeria’s budget size as the oil price rises
Expected wet conditions mean it will be tough for the flyhalf to make impact in dead rubber
Mbongeni Ngema says the struggle was for economic emancipation, but life has not changed much for the poor, writes Edward Tsumele
