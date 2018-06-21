A potential cornucopia awaits us if we make Pax Africana a reality

While SA is less exposed to faction fighting and terrorism, social unrest is gaining traction. An idle mind truly is the devil’s workshop, one reason why it is imperative that the intellectual capital of the continent is nurtured by increasing the amount spent on education – with the hope that this skills increase will inevitably lead to job creation.

Fostering public-private partnerships will not only address short-term deficits but would be a way to share and transfer skills and knowledge across borders.

Over time, education and an increase in skills will help alleviate the need for foreign aid to Africa, as economic growth will be bolstered by stronger economic institutions that provide traction for this gain. In this way, Africa will take its economic destiny into its own hands.

Deficits produce opportunities, and opportunity abounds in Africa as countries industrialise and sectors evolve in areas such as energy generation, infrastructure and distribution, and technologies that drive competitive manufacturing. Potential private sector investors on the continent should look to these longer-term trends as rich opportunities.

Adopting a pan-African approach will allow smaller African countries to gain the scale needed to be competitive on a vast continent which continues to face considerable challenges, not the least of which would be logistics.

Economic institutions such as the AU and free trade agreements such as the Southern African Development Community and New Partnership for Africa’s Development are important steps on the road to achieving a Pax Africana.

But there is still much that needs to be done.

Many inroads have already been made by South African companies into the rest of Africa (the most recent being Sanlam with its $1.6bn investment in Saham, a pan-African insurance company). However, the track records of these businesses when operating across the rest of the continent have been patchy. If SA can facilitate more dominant pan-African investment strategies for its public sector it would go a long way towards creating an interesting and alternative investment hub.

Investors who want emerging market exposure will then have the ability to invest in a country that has a strong legal and financial underpin, thereby providing less risky exposure to the diversity of the continent. At the same time, investors who want developed market exposure will find examples in those South African companies that have grown offshore. There are very few examples of investment destinations that provide this ability to diversify investment portfolios.

Pax, the Roman goddess of peace, is often depicted holding a cornucopia. Africa certainly holds the potential horn of plenty. For economies to prosper, stability is imperative. If SA can be the nexus that drives this consistency, then to answer Mazrui’s question, the resultant peace and economic prosperity will have been hard won. But it will be well worth it for the fortunes of the continent.

• Cassim is fund manager at Ashburton Investments.